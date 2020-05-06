Calvary Chapel leadership files lawsuit against Governor Mills

The head of a local church who plans to defy the governor's orders and open the doors to his congregation this Sunday has filed a federal lawsuit saying the Executive Order is unconstitutional.

As part of Governor Mills' order, in-person worship is prohibited.

It allows for drive through services only.

Ken Graves, Senior Pastor at Calvary Chapel in Orrington, spoke with us yesterday saying social distancing guidelines have been laid out for those who would like to attend services Sunday.

In a statement sent to media today from the Liberty Counsel, a religious litigation agency that's representing Calvary Chapel, Graves says he feels the language of the governor's order targets the Christian church and also deemed worship to be nonessential.

Graves added:

"I disagree in the strongest terms. We are among the most essential things that must remain open. Wiser governments in the past actually looked to the churches to gather and pray and to pool their resources in times of crises. The government has told the church that it is irrelevant and that it offers nothing. I reject that. We are not irrelevant, and we have more to offer than our governor apparently realizes."