Calls for resignations at MSAD 49 School Board Meeting Thursday Night

Controversy over the resignation of the Lawrence High School Principal drew a large and vocal crowd to MSAD 49's School Board meeting Thursday evening.

Back in January the school board voted for a restructuring plan that eliminated the principal positions at the High School and Junior High.

Information the superintendent says has been public knowledge since the vote.

Students say they found out over April break their principal, Mark Campbell, would not be returning and staged a walk out protest earlier this week.

Thursday there were calls for resignations over the situation, which the students we spoke with and the superintendent think should have been handled differently.

"Due to the direction and recent events at MSAD 49 I am asking for the resignations of Shelley Rudnicki as Chairman along with Tim Martin as Vice Chairman and Board Director along with Dr. Reza Namin as Superintendent," said former Board Chair Steven Grenier during the public comment portion of the meeting.

"At this point we are not going to get Mark back," said Lawrence High Junior Haley Hersey. "Financial reasons, settlements and everything. At this point we are upset that this decision was made without it being clear to everyone what was happening. The lack of transparency and the lack of communication."

"I know that people are actually asking certain chair positions to step down from their positions which I agree with and support 100 percent because other opinions need to be heard as well," said Lawrence High Senior Hailey Higgins.

"I think when this happened very abruptly on April 19," said MSAD 49 Superintendent Dr. Reza Namin. "I think after having a meeting with every single student on that day I didn't realize the fact that perhaps we should have looked at and thought about the impact, the emotional impact it would have. And I think that is something I would've done differently."

Dr. Namin says that he has invited now former Principal Campbell to be his guest at the upcoming graduation, but is yet to receive a response.