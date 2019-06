The Downeast Scenic Railroad's annual "Touch a Train" event is set for Saturday.

It runs from from 9 to 12:30...you can hop on board at the Washington Junction Yard on Railroad Siding Road in Hancock.

Passenger and freight trains will be displayed, including the historic steam engine known as the Old 470.

Admission is free, but there is a fee if you want to take a ride on the train.

To find out more about the trains, donating or volunteering visit downeastscenicrail.org.