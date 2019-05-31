Calling all teams for the Annual Maine Trivia Tournament

Do you have a lot of useless knowledge and random facts swimming around in your head?

Well Eastern Maine Community College challenges you to a trivia tournament.

The 7th Annual Maine Trivia Tournament will be held next Friday from 5 to 9 on campus at Rangely Hall.

Teams of two to five can register online and compete for the $500 grand prize.

Food and a cash bar will be available as doors open at 5 and the game begins at 6.

It's $50 per team will all proceeds benefiting the EMCC Foundation.

Jennifer Khavari, EMMC Director of Advancement says, "EMCC's Maine Trivia Tournament is known to be one of the more difficult ones so, this is for real true trivia buffs. This year we are going to add a category to open it up to another demographic too. So, we're going to have some pop culture, there will be some Office trivia, I believe there's a question about Fortnite. But, it will have the traditional things that you need like Maine politics, science, things like that. There's something for everybody but if you're a true trivia buff you'll enjoy it."

To learn more and to register visit emmc.edu/mtt.