Call center to hire temporary employees to field questions about Medicaid expansion

Nearly 50 people will be hired to work at a temporary call center in Wilton to help answer questions about Medicaid expansion.

A job fair will be held Thursday to fill the positions.

The jobs will start in April and according to state officials, will last six months and be funded through the current DHHS budget.

Mainers who call the Office for Family Independence customer service center will be directed to this new call center, which will operate out of the Department of Labor's Career Center.

Governor Mills says the site was chosen due to the pending closure of the Barclays call center, and she hopes this temporary employment will help some who are losing their jobs there at the end of this month.