California girls at slumber party fight off nude intruder

Two 10-year-old girls having a slumber party fought off a naked man who broke into the California home through a window and sexually assaulted them. A suspect was arrested, police said Thursday.

Police Chief Matt Basgall in the Fresno suburb of Clovis commended the girls.

"They did everything right," he said.

The girl who lives in the home and the friend she invited over woke up Sunday as the intruder touched them inappropriately, Basgall said.

After fighting him off, they immediately went to a parent and called 911.

Timothy Jay Picard, 26, was arrested Wednesday after investigators interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, Basgall said.

Picard was charged with committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, first-degree burglary and violating probation. It was not clear whether Picard has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Picard is on probation in Fresno after being arrested in 2017 for stalking and burglary, Basgall said.

"The fact that this guy is on probation for doing something similar, it kind makes your blood boil," the chief said.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.