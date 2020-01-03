'I've got it all:' Calais woman celebrates 105th birthday

When you turn 100 –it’s a pretty big deal.

But, when you turn 105, that’s considered quite the milestone.

Ruth Muller is celebrating that and then some.

“It’s beautiful here,” said Muller.

Ruth moved to Maine about five years ago to live with her great-nephew William and his wife.

“He’s got such a lovely home and the people are good,” said Muller.

Life in the 100’s has been great for Ruth.

But, her early-life was a challenge.

Ruth moved to New York from Germany at nine years old. She and her family were forced to escape the tensions during the war.

“She tells us stories. Most of the time, they are the same stories but, she tells us stories about what it was like and it makes you appreciate really what you have and where she came from, which is nothing,” explained Condon. “They had nothing. They couldn’t eat anything and that’s why they came to America.”

Ruth has never been married, nor does she have any children.

However, she did have quite the career. She worked on Wall Street as a law secretary until she retired at age 65.

“It was the only place where I was really happy,” said Muller.

Ruth continued her life in New York until a broken ankle and two hip-replacements forced her to move to Maine to be closer to family.

Her great-nephew William and his wife are her main caregivers. He says he felt compelled to move her in with them since his grandmother took care and raised him.

“When she asks me why I brought her here and I say, we’ll I think that’s what Grandma would want me to do, is take care of you,” said Condon.

Ruth does have a hard time getting around but, she still keeps herself busy during the day.

She loved to read, watch movies, and indulge in some of the finer things in life.

“When Bill is out and I don’t know what to do, and it is lunch time, I find a beer,” said Muller. “Why not? It’s good for me!”

And she has some extra company around as well.

“I have a good home now and I’ve got my animals,” said Muller. “I’ve got it all.”