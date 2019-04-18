Cafe in downtown Brewer wants you to take a a "sip" and a "logical" look at your overall wellness

A Brewer woman is mixing her passion for alternative medicine with food.

Amanda Brooks bought Logical Sip in downtown Brewer and has made it quite the unique one stop shop for wellness.

Brooks says, "I'm actually a physician assistant. I've worked in emergency medicine for 14 years."

She has devoted her life to helping people, now she's using her healing hands to fill your stomachs, "I bought this in hopes of transitioning people from a less healthy lifestyle, slowly, so that they feel comfortable doing so, into a healthier lifestyle."

Open for only three weeks, customers are already flooding in and not necessarily sitting down.

Brooks says, "We're busy. Everyone is busy. There's not enough time to go and sit down. So, we're trying to create buddah bowls, roasted potato taco bowls, quinoa salad. Things that people can grab that are healthy but also yummy."

Brooks and her team are serving up more than just healthy food.

She says, "The products that I endorse are also here. My staff is able to educate people, like if you come in and have a question about pain control or a sniffle then we can get you something, educate you and provide you with something that can help improve your lifestyle."

A longtime Brewer resident, Brooks wants to use her space to educate the community.

She says, "It's not just a cafe. We are offering alternative health classes. We have a few upcoming classes. There's one on organic skin care tonight, one on toxic cleaners tomorrow. We have a whole schedule posted on our Facebook page."

Logical Sip is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brooks says, "It's becoming a movement I think and I'm excited about it."

For more information on the cafe and its classes visit their page on Facebook.