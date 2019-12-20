Cable providers would have to prorate under Maine proposal

Cable providers will have to pro-rate fees when a customer disconnects if the Maine Legislature approves of a proposal in the coming session.

Democratic Rep. Seth Berry of Bowdoinham is introducing the proposal, which he said would reform cable company billing practices that aren't fair to customers.

He says the rule change is a “question of basic fairness” for cable customers.

Berry said his change would mean that customers would only be billed for the days they use the service if their cable is canceled.

His proposal comes after a squabble between cable customers and Spectrum earlier this year.