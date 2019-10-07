Cabin pressure issues force flight bound for Amsterdam to divert to BIA

A United Airlines flight with more than 200 people aboard made an emergency landing at Bangor International Airport early Monday morning.

A United spokesman says a cabin pressure issue diverted the Amsterdam-bound Flight 986. It left San Francisco on Sunday afternoon.

The spokesman says the 13 crew members helped 197 passengers safely deplane.

Some passengers told TV the plane quickly descended at one point.

The airlines provided overnight accommodations with plans to fly to Newark, New Jersey Monday and then on to Amsterdam.

