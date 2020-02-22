Cabin Fever Reliever gets folks fishing for the Brady Nickerson Foundation

Folks were out on Mattanawcook Pond today fishing for a good cause and enjoying the nice weather.

As part of the Lincoln Cabin Fever Reliever, the Brady Nickerson Foundation hosted a fishing derby to raise money for the Sluggers Scholarship.

Over 70 people registered for the derby, all trying to catch the heaviest fish, and win a variety of prizes from cash, tickets, and gift cards.

The organization hopes to raise awareness about osteosarcoma through an activity that Brady loved.

“This is a great way to spread awareness,” says Ashley Mitchell, an organizer and Brady’s older sister. “Hopefully, we can work with other organizations to raise awareness and raise money to keep baseball going, osteosarcoma awareness, and keep kids fishing on the lake. We’ve got tons of going out there and he loved fishing.”

For those whos fish may not have been the heaviest, there was still a chance to win the prize for “Prettiest Fish” judged by Brady’s niece.

