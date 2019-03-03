Cabin Fever Reliever brings families to Brewer Auditorium

The Brewer Auditorium saw the Penobscot Fly Fishers 2019 cabin fever reliever.

Outdoor education was the focus for an annual two-day show held by the Penobscot Fly Fishers.

Those of all ages could attend for free and participate in the air rifle range or with youth archery.

"We try to make this so families with young kids can come in and sort of keep our outdoor heritage or our Maine outdoors going, especially nowadays you look at all the different things youngsters could be engaged in, so to give them an alternative is good. It's free admission so it is a good place to spend the day, you can get a hot dog, you can get some chili. It is just a great family event."

More than fifty booths were on display.