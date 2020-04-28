CVS, UPS to start drone prescription deliveries to Florida retirement community

Early next month, CVS will start using UPS drones to deliver prescriptions in Florida’s largest retirement community.

The first flights will cover less than half a mile and will be from a single CVS pharmacy to a location near The Villages. A ground vehicle will complete the deliveries. (Source: UPS, CVS)

The Villages, about an hour northwest of Orlando in central Florida, is home to about 135,000 people, many of them considered high-risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our new drone delivery service will help CVS provide safe and efficient deliveries of medicines to this large retirement community, enabling residents to receive medications without leaving their homes,” UPS chief strategy and transformation officer Scott Price said.

“UPS is committed to playing its part in fighting the spread of Coronavirus, and this is another way we can support our healthcare customers and individuals with innovative solutions.”

The delivery service uses the Matternet M2 drone system.

The first flights will cover less than half a mile and will be from a single CVS pharmacy to a location near The Villages. A ground vehicle will complete the deliveries.

The operation could expand to include deliveries from two additional CVS pharmacies in the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration approved UPS drone deliveries last year.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.