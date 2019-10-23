CT man sentenced for stealing identities, cashing fake checks in Maine, NH

A man who stole people's identities and cashed fake checks in Eastern Maine and New Hampshire has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

55-year-old Mark Pignatello of Connecticut appeared Tuesday in federal court in Bangor.

He pleaded guilty in April to bank fraud, social security number fraud and identity theft.

Pignatello was also ordered to pay nearly $21,000 in restitution to People's United Bank.

He was arrested in Newport last October and initially faced state charges.

Police say he tried to cash fake checks in Newport, Orono and Bangor, going to multiple People's United Banks with false identities.

We're told made off with about $3,000 in Orono.

But because Pignatello had similar charges against him in New Hampshire, his case moved to the federal level.