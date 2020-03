Game wardens have identified a man killed in a snowmobile crash Saturday night.

Wardens say 25-year-old Brian Buck Jr. of Mapleton, was operating his snowmobile on a trail when he lost control of it on a curve.

The snowmobile hit a large snowbank and became airborne.

Wardens said Buck was thrown from the snowmobile and killed.

An initial investigation by the Maine Warden Service shows that excessive speed appears to be the major factor in the crash.