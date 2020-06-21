COVID-19 outbreak involving Houlton first responders being investigated by Maine CDC

The Maine CDC is investigating an outbreak of coronavirus involving at least seven people in the Houlton area.

Officials say four Houlton Ambulance Service staff are among the confirmed cases.

All effected individuals are isolating.

The Maine CDC says on June 13th, a Houlton Ambulance Service crew transported a patient to Houlton Regional Hospital for non-COVID-19 reasons.

The next day the patient was transported by a different ambulance service team to Northern Light EMMC in Bangor for surgery.

The patient, who did not display any symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19 while at EMMC.

The two EMS teams were also tested and all four crew members are positive.

In addition, the Maine CDC says at least two more people with close contact to the EMS team members or the patient have tested positive.

The source of the outbreak remains under investigation.

Testing for individuals identified as close contacts has been arranged. Others who may have come in contact with members of the ambulance team since June 8 should call the hospital for possible testing.

Maine CDC officials say they are working closely with Houlton Regional Hospital to facilitate testing.

