COVID-19 concerns keeping some pools closed

As the official start of summer draws near - some tough decisions are head for local municipalities when it comes to swimming pools.

The city of Brewer won't be opening their pool this summer.

Orono's Town Council voted last week to not open theirs, either.

Orono's Parks and Rec Director says, in the end, it was too much to take on.

"It comes down to safety," said Mitch Stone. "Safety of our community and safety of our staff, especially our lifeguards. The fact that a lot of this is going to cost more money. It's become more costly because of the cleaning and all those sorts of things. I think at the end of the day those challenges were over our resource level."

We learned earlier this week, the plan is for Bangor pools to open later this summer with limited numbers allowed.

