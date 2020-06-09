COVID-19 community forum

Conversations about coronavirus- that's the idea behind an upcoming community forum in Ellsworth.

Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast Hospitals along with the Ellsworth Public Library are hosting the virtual event.

Discussion will center around what you can do to keep yourself and family members safe during the pandemic.

It takes place tomorrow starting at 7 in the evening.

Pre-registration is required. To do that, head to the Ellsworth Public Library's website http://ellsworthlibrary.net/ or Facebook page.

