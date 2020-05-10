COVID-19 cases increase by 28, no new deaths reported Sunday

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 28 new cases of coronavirus Sunday.

There are now 1,436 cases of COVID-19 here in Maine.

Of those, 1,312 are confirmed and 124 are probable.

No new deaths were reported by the Maine CDC Sunday.

A total of 64 people with coronavirus have died.

861 people have recovered, an increase of four from Saturday.

Taking away reported deaths and patients who have recovered, there are 511 actives cases, compared to 487 on Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases is likely an under-representation of the actual amount of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

