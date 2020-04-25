COVID-19: Tips on ways to keep seniors connected during social distancing

Many of us have loved ones in a long term care facility right now.

Finding ways to stay connected with them during this time of social distancing is very important.

While many senior living facilities across the country are limiting visitors, there are still ways to keep in touch with your loved one.

Cheryl Sheasby owns Home Instead Senior Care serving Rockland, Blue Hill, Ellsworth, and Bangor.

She says one of the biggest things caregivers and family members can do for them is to keep as much normalcy in their lives as possible, especially when it comes to meal time.

"Let's make an arrangement that when we both have dinner at 6 pm., you're in your home and I'm in my home, but you set up a video chat and just have normal dinner chat,” said Sheasby. “We've done that a couple times, and they really love that."

Communication with your loved one is important right now, too.

"If they are asking questions, try and explain to their level of what they can understand that there is some illnesses going on, but we're okay. We're safe here,” Sheasby explained.

Sheasby says many folks are getting creative these days when it comes to communication, whether that be through a video call or a visit from outside their window.

In these unprecedented times, its crucial families don't put off celebrations, whether that be a birthday or an anniversary.

"Be there for people and figure out ways of celebrating,” said Sheasby. “Figure out how to do the birthday cake and the phone calls because for somebody that's 95 and missing everybody, and then you say, 'we'll get to your birthday in a couple months,' nah, love it up."

For more information on how to stay connected with your loved one in a senior living facility visit: https://www.homeinstead.com/789.

