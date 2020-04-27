COVID-19 Latest: One more death in Maine from coronavirus

More than half of the people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Maine - have recovered.

However, one more person has died from the virus here in Maine, bringing the death toll in the state to 51.

That person is from Kennebec County.

In total there have been 1,023 confirmed cases while 549 have made a recovery.

161 people have been hospitalized...

There are now 459 cases in Cumberland County - a rise of 5 since yesterday.

2 more cases in Penobscot County from yesterday - there are now 55.

Governor Mills will be leading the daily briefing this afternoon.

She will be joined by Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Nirav Shah will not be there - as he is dealing with a family matter and is expected to return tomorrow.

We'll have the briefing live here on TV5 as well as on our website.