COVID-19 resources: Important information you need to know

Things are changing hour by hour and even minute by minute with the coronavirus.

There's a lot of uncertainty, too. We here at WABI-TV5 know many of you have questions. Here are a few ways you can reach out to get answers:

The CDC’s phone number is 1-800-232-4636.

You can also visit their website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

The state's 211 system is a great source to get general information about the virus. Mainers can also text 898-211 to have their questions answered.

You can also visit their website: https://211maine.org/.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs has information about how they’re responding to this pandemic.

You can call: 1-844-698-2311 or visit: https://www.va.gov/.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Maine recommends people should get enough sleep, eat healthy foods, exercise and meditate, if possible.

They should also in on loved ones and neighbors to see how they are doing.

NAMI Maine officials said that while their office is closed to the public for walk-ins, their helpline is running with staff ready to help.

The helpline number is 1-800-464-5767.

