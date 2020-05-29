CNN journalists released after on-air arrests in Minneapolis

(Gray News) - CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his crew have been freed from the Hennepin County Public Safety after their arrests on air from Minneapolis Friday morning.

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez was arrested live on air from the unrest in Minneapolis on Friday morning. (Source: CNN)

CNN called for the release of Jimenez, producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez after they were taken into custody while covering the unrest in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Police asked Jimenez to move while he was doing a live spot. Jimenez responded by asking them where did they want him and his crew to go.

Note: Clip of arrest includes an expletive written in graffiti on a building in the background.

“Put us back where you want us. Just let us know,” Jimenez said. “We were getting out of your way when you were advancing through the intersection." Law enforcement then arrested them.

CNN called the arrests “a clear violation of their First Amendment rights” and called on the authorities to release the three CNN employees immediately.

CNN president Jeff Zucker spoke to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about the arrests. Zucker said Walz apologized, took full responsibility for what happened, and worked to get the news crew released.

The Minneapolis unrest began after video showed an officer kneeling on George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day. The officer hasn’t been arrested.

