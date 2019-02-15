CNA faces charges after allegedly taking video of a person in her care

A nursing assistant in Hancock County has been charged with crimes against someone in her care.

25-year-old Jessica Bunker of Cranberry Island has been indicted by a grand jury for endangering the welfare of a dependent person and for violation of privacy.

Bunker was working as a CNA at a senior living facility and allegedly recorded video of a resident while that person was using the bathroom.

Bunker then reportedly sent that video to a co-worker.

According to the district attorney, it was reported to the facility's management who called police.