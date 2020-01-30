CMP to temporarily stop sending disconnect notices amid controversy

Central Maine Power officials gave a statement Wednesday regarding service disconnection notices after a lawsuit was filed in a Portland courtroom on Tuesday.

The statement read in part,"As a matter of fairness to all CMP customers, it is important to make every effort to collect on delinquent accounts. However, the language in our communications should reflect who we aspire to be as a company, and we must always be respectful of our customers' needs and challenges."

The CMP officials released the statement after two lawyers filed a lawsuit Tuesday morning on behalf of three customers who claim the power company illegally threatened to shut off their power.

The lawyers said Brett Deane, of Rockland, Henry Lavendar, of Woolwich, and Joleen Mitchell, of Casco, all received the notices. The lawsuit is filed on their behalf, but the lawyers plan to seek class-action status to include others who received the disconnect notices.

From Nov. 15 to April 15, CMP cannot disconnect power without approval from the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

CMP may perform what is known as a "cycle disconnection" during the winter moratorium without PUC approval. A cycle disconnection is a daytime-only disconnection that can be done under certain weather and occupancy conditions. CMP was not clear in communications about the option to perform a cycle disconnection during the winter months.

In a press release about the lawsuit, lawyers from Lamber Coffin and Sumner Lipman write, "Customers were forced, during the coldest months and during snow storms, to make a choice between heat, medicine and food."

The PUC is already investigating whether CMP wrongfully sent the disconnect notices.

"There were a couple of times last winter, where these notices were delivered. We asked CMP to stop doing that. They agreed that they would no longer distribute them, and so the concern now is that they are still in fact being distributed around the state," Maine PUC Chairman Phil Bartlett said last week, when the PUC voted to launch the investigation into the disconnect notices.

CMP officals also addressed winter disconnection policy in the statement issued Wednesday saying

"Although we believe CMP's winter disconnection-related communications were technically accurate and met regulatory requirements, we should have communicated more clearly and more respectfully with customers about when and how they could be disconnected as a result of nonpayment."

The press release about the lawsuit also claims, "As a result of CMP's fraudulent activities, CMP was able to get customers to pay money, in some instances for bills that they didn't even owe."