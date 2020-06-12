CMP to offer bill credits for errors, missed appointments

Central Maine Power said it will now offer bill credits for billing errors and missed appointments.

CMP said customers who receive a bill late or the balance due is inaccurate will get a $25 credit.

Customers will also get a $25 bill credit if a scheduled service appointment is missed without at least four hours advance notice.

The company said if they miss the date of a new service connection, they will cover the delivery charge on the first month’s bill up to $250.

The announcement came as CMP tries to rebuild customer trust.

CMP faced an investigation after thousands of customers reported seeing large increases in their bills after a new billing system was implemented.

An investigation by the Maine Public Utilities Commission found no systemic problems with the billing system but said there were long-term customer service failures.

The PUC in January ordered CMP to undergo a management audit for the next 18 months, which means the agency will monitor the company.

The PUC has also launched a separate investigation into whether CMP wrongfully sent winter disconnection notices to some customers.