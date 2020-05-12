HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) - Under a proposed settlement of an investigation into improper disconnect notices mailed last winter. The Public Utilities Commission opened an investigation to determine whether the company violated state rules with the language included in the disconnect notices. The proposed settlement reached by CMP and the public advocate requires PUC approval. Under the proposal, the executive chairman of CMP’s board would issue a public apology in addition to a letter sent to customers acknowledging it violated state rules with the notices.
CMP proposes settlement over winter disconnect notices
By The Associated Press |
Posted: Tue 7:26 AM, May 12, 2020