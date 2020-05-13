CMP parent company files lawsuit to stop referendum that seeks to block controversial transmission line

The parent company of Central Maine Power has filed a lawsuit to stop a referendum that aims to block a controversial transmission line in western Maine.

The project called New England Clean Energy Connect includes an electric transmission line from the Quebec border in Beattie Township to a new converter station in Lewiston.

AVANGRID Networks filed the lawsuit on Tuesday and is supported by the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and the Industrial Energy Consumer's Group.

The lawsuit called the referendum, which is set to appear on the November ballot, unconstitutional.

"It will create a dangerous precedent that allows special interests to manipulate voters in overturning decisions made by local and state regulators and Maine courts. This creates uncertainty and threatens individual rights of fairness under the law." NECEC Transmission CEO and President Thorn Dickinson said.

The lawsuit claims that the referendum exceeds the power the Maine Constitution allows for the referendum process.

It also claims that the referendum violates the Maine Constitution by seeking to overturn decisions made by the Maine Public Utilities Commission

"This referendum sets a precedent for which any Maine business, properly established and operated could be shut down not based on facts or due process, but by a never-ending appeal-by-referendum concocted by special interests," Dickinson said.

The Maine Supreme Court recently upheld another challenge to block the referendum from the November ballot.

Earlier this week, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection issued a crucial permit for the project.

