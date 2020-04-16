CMP makes donation to help feed school aged children

An emergency fund that's helping to make sure all school aged children have access to food has been given a boost from Central Maine Power.

The company donated $100,000 to the Full Plates Full Potential Emergency Fund.

Because of COVID-19 related school closures, the fund was created to ensure all students have access to nutritious meals.

Officials say more than 80,000 Maine students rely on school meals as their primary source of nutrition.

More than 700 school meal sites statewide are providing meals for kids.

Each student is able to get up to 14 meals per week.

CMP's donation will help with food costs, coolers used to transport meals, and other packaging materials.

