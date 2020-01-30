CMP facing $10 million penalty, some customers think it's not enough

Customer service and billing issues are why the Maine Public Utilities Commission is penalizing Central Maine Power $10 million over the next 18 months.

Thousands of CMP customers reported seeing large spikes in bills during the winter of 2017-18.

"Some people might not think that's a lot of money, but for Maine, that's a lot of money, and that's a big slap, that's not just a slap on the hand, that is a real tough hit for them," said Barry Hobbins, Maine Public Advocate.

Hobbins says this is a move in the right direction.

"The word of the day is accountability, and I believe what the commission sent is a message that we expect accountability by this public utility."

PUC members say CMP's SmartCare metering system was the straw the broke the camel's back, and while they found no systemic problems, they did find individual errors in the biling system.

"We're imposing an earning disallowance of at least 10-million requiring CMP to meet five specific performance standards for 18 consecutive months before they can seek relief. This earnings disallowance is the largest in commission history, and it emphasizes the overall change the commissioners expect CMP to undertake," said Phil Bartlett, PUC Commission Chair.

They also are implementing a management audit and a much lower rate incerease than what CMP requested. That along with the penatly will save customers 7% over last year.

"The components of the rate increase are really driven towards improving customer service and more staff and training focused on more electric distribution staff," said Bartlett.

Some affected customers say the ruling is not enough.

"I have some disagreement with things that were left out, but at the same time overall, they have a good plan to do a management audit which is something we've been calling for for a long time," said Valery Harris.

"I don't think they were hard enough on them."

As an admin for CMP Ratepayers Unite, Judith Hopkins says she's one of thousands who deserve to be reimbursed and is glad each complaint will be addressed according to the PUC.

"CMP has never taken accountability for what these people have been through. That's what the best thing about the report."

"They should give everybody a full compensation for what they've been protesting. I think that should be what happens" said Hopkins.

A spokeswoman for CMP says the company has "lost the trust of our customers, and it will be a long road" to restore that trust.

