CMP faces tough criticism from customers at Public Utilities Commission public hearing

The Maine Public Utilities Commission held their third public hearing on Central Maine Power's proposed 10.65% rate hike Monday night in Hallowell.

CMP faced tough criticism from customers that spoke about how much their electric bills rose and problems they have with CMP's new billing system.

"I do not believe CMP is fit to serve its Maine customers," said CMP customer Cheryl Huey-Harf. "You have the authority to hold CMP fully accountable for failing its Maine customers."

They also talked about negative experiences they've had with CMP's customer service.

The PUC commissioners said after the second hearing that they're going to take action and reiterated that tonight.

"We felt that at this stage it was important to let people know that we heard their concerns, we share them, and we're going to get to the bottom of these issues, and once we reviewed all the evidence we would take appropriate action," said Phil Bartlett, Chair of the Public Utilities Commission. "It's really important that people understand that we are here to oversee the utilities and we want to make sure that they are getting good, quality, reliable service."

The PUC still has a lot of evidence to collect before they make their final decision.

"If I performed this way in my job, I wouldn't have one," said CMP customer Wendy Hayes, talking about how CMP handled her electric bills.