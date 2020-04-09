CMP brings in extra crews with power outages possible from storm

With a storm Thursday night into Friday expected to bring heavy, wet snow, rain and wind to Maine, Central Maine Power said it is bringing in extra crews due to the threat of power outages.

Mountain areas could see more than 10 inches of snow from the storm, with 6 inches possible for interior sections of Maine.

CMP officials said they have 80 company crews and 85 in-state contractor crews on standby to respond to any outages.

The company said an additional 100 tree crews are ready to help.

“We understand that most Mainers are working and learning at home, and, given state executive orders, there are limitations on where people can go if they experience an outage,” CMP President and CEO Doug Herling said.

CMP said that in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the state, the company is limiting on employees in each vehicle, and employees are working in separate teams to minimize contact.

CMP said workers have been told to maintain appropriate physical distance in the field and to only enter homes in the event of an emergency.

The company also asked Mainers not to approach line crews.