CMP announces 'customer benefit fund,' other changes in wake of billing complaints

Central Maine Power on Wednesday announced several changes as the Maine Public Utilities Commission investigates problems with the company's billing and metering systems.

Thousands of customers have complained about seeing large increases in their bills since CMP implemented a new billing system in 2017.

Officials with the company said it has proposed funding a $6 million "Customer Benefit Fund" that would be administered by the Maine PUC.

CMP said it has created a new position of vice president of customer service for Maine. A new Maine-based team is being created to help with technical support of CMP's billing system.

The company said it is also partnering with Efficiency Maine Trust to provide help to customers who have unresolved power usage disputes with CMP.

Earlier this week, the Maine PUC said it was delaying a decision on a rate increase request by CMP until its investigation into the billing and metering issues was complete.