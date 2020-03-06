PAC funded by CMP says some signatures submitted for a statewide referendum were illegally obtained

A political action committee funded by Central Maine Power says some of the signatures submitted for a statewide referendum on the company's transmission line project were illegally obtained.

They claim opponents of the project hired notaries who performed duties that were in violation of Maine law.

Opponents of the project are criticizing the CMP PAC for paying a private investigator to follow members of their group.

They allege the private investigator tracked the location and social media accounts of volunteers.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the CMP PAC maintains the private investigator was hired as a means to expose the activities of the opposing group.

The secretary of state's office says they were made aware of the allegations but too late in the process before the signatures were validated.

Lawmakers must now either approve the referendum as is or send the matter to voters in November.