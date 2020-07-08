CEO of St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor discusses challenges during pandemic

It's been five months since the threat of the coronavirus changed our lives.

For healthcare providers, it's been an everyday battle.

We spoke with the head of one Bangor hospital about where they are and how far they've come.

To say the coronavirus has been consuming during the day-to-day lives of healthcare workers is an understatement.

That includes hospitals like St Joseph in Bangor.

They went into this full-force and as their CEO says they've learned so much since the beginning.

St. Joseph Hospital CEO Mary Prybylo says there's still a concern for the future, but they're more prepared and more informed.

"I am afraid that we are going to have another public health crisis on our hands that will be bigger than COVID," St. Joseph Hospital CEO Mary Prybylo said.

She says around the country, people are still afraid to go to their health care providers creating major complications, like for those with type two diabetes.

"They would have been coming in regularly to the wound center or to their primary care provider to have their feet checked, but they didn't want to come in until it was so severe that the only option was amputation. We will keep you safe once you come in here."

For the last five months, like other healthcare outlets, they've been hit hard financially.

"Our revenue loss as of June was almost $23 million for this organization, and there's really very limited ways that we can make that up."

She says they also need more PPE and more COVID test kits.

"Our staff are still in the preservation mode, so, for example, we have universal masking, everyone wears a mask, surgical procedure masks. Our staff is being asked to wear those for three days. That is not the normal practice with those. Certainly, If they get wet or damaged, they can replace them, and that is because we are still preserving our PPE. The same is being done for the N95s over a period of time because we do not feel assured that we are going to get a supply."

When it comes to testing, she says they do not have a clear and easy path.

"We can't always get the test swabs. We currently have them on board, but even with that, it's a 24 hour to 48-hour turnaround. We have a machine that can do it, but we can't get our own test kits to be able to do that. And we have people who are coming forward saying, 'I just want to be tested,' and we're saying we still have to use priority. You have to either show symptoms, you have to go to your primary care provider because it's not like we have an excess of testing. Our first priority has to be for our patients."

All in all, she says the state has been a good partner.

"They, too, have been faced with as we are with total unknowns."

Dr. Nirav Shah said on Wednesday that the Maine CDC has a large shipment of PPE heading out to providers around the state.

He also said wearing the N-95 masks for three days at a time is an acceptable practice.