CEI Women's Business Center offering free online class for aspiring female entrepreneurs

Some folks are looking for something productive and meaningful to do with extra time at home, and the CEI Women's Business Center is offering just that.

They recently opened another online class for female entrepreneurs after the high demand on the first one.

The Propeller class starts Wednesday, March, 25. It's every Wednesday from 3:00-5:00ppm. for the next eight weeks and it's free.

It's a tech start up program but you don't have to have any specific background or expertise to join.

We're told the basis of the program is picking a problem, learning about that problem, and coming up with a solution once you understand the problem.

Organizers say women are underrepresented as business leaders and even more so in the tech industry, so bringing this to them is really important.

"This fits in with helping women see themselves as tech leaders, helping them be able to see how their skills translate into the tech industry, and how their great ideas can actually come to fruition with a little bit of help from a program like this," said Anna Ackerman, Program Developer for the CEI Women's Business Center.

"We really believe that anyone with the curiosity and willingness to learn -- this is a world for them," said Nick Rimsa, co-creator of Eariously.

There are just a few spots remaining. To join, visit https://www.ceimaine.org/news-and-events/news/events/propeller-evening-cohort-530pm-730pm.