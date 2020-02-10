CDC reports that a Maine resident is being tested for Coronavirus

A person in Maine is being tested for Coronavirus, that according to the Maine Center for Disease Control.

The CDC has not said where the person lives, but the affected individual has agreed to stay home pending test results

They say the person is not associated with the alternative housing provided to some students from Colby College.

The CDC reports they were made aware of the individual through protocols established by the U.S. CDC.

Health officials say there are no confirmed cases in Maine, and the potential risk to the general public remains low.

A dozen individuals have tested positive in six other states.

