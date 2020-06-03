CDC reports first death of individual with COVID-19 in Knox County

The Maine CDCD is reporting one new death of an individual with COVID-19 in Knox County.

This is the first death there.

This brings the state's death toll to 95.

There is an increase of 41 coronavirus cases.

This brings the state's total to 2,418.

Of those 2,152 are confirmed and 266 are probable.

1,699 people have recovered.

County-by-county numbers show an increase of 23 cases in Cumberland County.

The total there is now 1,203.

The second largest increase is in Androscoggin county with 12 cases.

This brings the total there to 314.

There were 2 new cases in York County and one new case in Knox County.

The other four cases have yet to be assigned to a county.

Head of the Maine CDC Doctor Nirav Shah will be briefing the media virtually today at 2 p.m.

We will air that on TV 5 and stream it live from our website.