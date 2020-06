The CDC is reporting one new death of an individual with coronavirus.

The first death in nearly a week.

This brings the death toll in the state to 101.

There are 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the state making the total 2,810.

2,495 are confirmed and 315 are probable.

2,189 people have recovered.

You can watch the daily CDC briefing with Doctor Nirav Shah right here on TV 5 News or on our website at 2 pm.