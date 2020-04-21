CDC confirms an increase of 13 cases of COVID-19 in the state since yesterday

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 888, according to the Maine CDC.

That's up 13 from Monday.

The Maine CDC says nearly half of those who've tested positive have recovered.

Tuesday's numbers also reveal one more person has died from the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 36.

The death was in Cumberland County.

There have been 138 people hospitalized at some point.

County-by-county numbers reveal Piscatiquis County still only has one confirmed case of coronavirus.

The number in Cumberland County rose by six to 386 cases.

There's 97 in Kennebec County, the same as Sunday.

Two more cases have been confirmed in Penobscot bringing that total to 46.

