CDC announces 29 new cases of coronavirus in Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 29 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the state's total to 499.

The number of confirmed cases is likely an under-representation of the actual amount of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

No new deaths were reported for the second day in a row, according to the Maine CDC website. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Maine remains at 10.

A total of 158 people in Maine have recovered from the virus.

One new death was reported on Saturday: A man in his 70s from York County.

Most coronavirus cases remain in Cumberland and York counties. The only Maine county to not record a positive coronavirus case so far is Piscataquis.

Maine CDC Director, Doctor Nirav Shah, says they are working to distribute more critical personal protective equipment as part of the coronavirus response.

Shah says they will distribute 75 orders of PPE from inventory Tuesday and 55 on Wednesday.

He says they will focus this distribution on long-term care and assisted living facilities.

These facilities have been hit hardest across the nation and are home to some of the most at-risk populations.

Bringing modules, or field hospitals for alternative care to sites across the state.

This is a plan Doctor Shah spoke of during his daily briefing.

He says a module at a site in Southern Maine will be active soon.

There are other plans in progress for sites in Northern Maine as well as eventually Western and Eastern parts of the state.

These modules would include roughly 50 stations in which individuals can be taken care of.

These modules can be tweaked to fit the need in the community where they are based.

He says, "A module includes not just a cot but also other pieces of medical equipment that would be needed to care for that patient, except for PPE. So, the modules have to be supplemented with PPE."

One of the other challenges of these modules is staffing.

Doctor Shah says they would be staffed with government workers as well as staff from surrounding hospitals.

He said he'd have much more information on these modules Wednesday.

