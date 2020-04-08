CDC announces 18 new cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths in Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 18 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 537.

The number of confirmed cases is likely an under-representation of the actual amount of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

Two more deaths were reported on Wednesday, according to the Maine CDC website. The number of coronavirus-related deaths now stands at 14.

A total of 101 people have been hospitalized and 187 people in Maine have recovered from the virus.

Most coronavirus cases remain in Cumberland and York counties. All but one Maine county has recorded a positive case of COVID-19.

So far, community transmission has still only been recorded in Cumberland and York counties, according to Shah. He reiterated Tuesday that Mainers should still presume community transmission has happened in their community, regardless of whether it has been recorded.