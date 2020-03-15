CDC announces five presumptive positive tests and seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state

The Maine CDC announces there are now five presumptive positive tests and seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The following are presumptive positive cases:

-A male under the age of 18 we lives in Cumberland County and is isolated at home. This male is the first presumptive positive test result for a person under the age of 18.

-A male in his 80's who is a resident of Oceanview at Falmouth, a senior living community. He is hospitalized at Maine Medical Center. Maine CDC instructed the facility to begin symptom checks on all residents immediately as a precautionary measure. Maine CDC is releasing this more detailed identifying information about this presumptive positive test because it could involve potential community spread. Maine CDC will release more detailed identifying information when it can be part of a strategy to help reduce potential community spread.

- A woman in her 30s who is a health care worker who lives in Lincoln County. She is isolated at home.

- A woman in her 70s from Cumberland County. She is isolated at home.

- A male in his 40s from Cumberland County. He is isolated at home.

Governor Janet Mills, Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah, and others will hold a press conference at 6:30 p.m. today at the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

We will have more information after attending this press conference.