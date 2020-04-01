CDC Director announces better access to quicker test results as number of cases rises, 7 Mainers have died

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, provided an update on Tuesday morning about the current situation of COVID-19 in Maine

In sad news, two more people died from COVID-19.

The new cases were those of elderly women who were hospitalized in Cumberland County.

There are now 344 cases that have been documented statewide.

80 of those people have recovered from illness.

63 remain in hospitals as of Tuesday.

Hancock County now has one confirmed case, and the number rises among other counties.

It is not yet determined that community transmission is presenting any where other than York and Cumberland counties.

Today's numbers reflect an increase of 41 cases since Monday's briefing.

Here is the county by county breakdown:

Androscoggin: 12

Cumberland: 192

Franklin: 2

Hancock: 1

Kennebec: 17

Knox: 5

Lincoln: 8

Oxford: 9

Penobscot: 13

Sagadahoc: 10

Somerset: 1

Waldo: 2

York: 65

The counties of residence of 7 patients have yet to be identified.

Shah announced some better news related to equipment and the state's ability to test people.

Maine will now be a part of a program that allows for very rapid turnaround of test results. "One of the principal benefits of having these Abbot tests will be that it can be the foundation of a PPE conservation strategy because if a patient tests negative healthcare providers can discontinue the use of much of the PPE and conserve that life-saving vital resource for patients who test positive."

Shah says the state's access to this program is important for many reasons, since the quicker a person learns they are positive or negative not only provides comfort for the patient.

It also means providers can take immediate action based on that result.