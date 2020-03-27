CDC Director: Social distancing is critical; the virus has its own timeline

Newly announced Friday morning was the information that a Cumberland County man has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah says this first death is a reminder that the number of cases and hospitalizations are beyond numbers on paper, they are real people.

Friday's number indicate that there are now 168 documented cases of Mainers, an increase of 13 from yesterday.

As of Friday, the state has the ability to provide tests for 3,000 patients and they are looking for alternate sources so that statewide we have a solid testing structure in place as the number of people who show symptoms rises.

30 people are being treated in hospitals, while 24 people have recovered and have been released from isolation settings.

Many communities have taken measures to stop people from being out when they don't need to be, with the closure of businesses considered to be non-essential.

The number of counties who have confirmed cases of this illness remains at 11.

Here is a break down of those numbers:

Androscoggin: 6

Cumberland: 92

Franklin: 1

Kennebec: 6

Knox: 2

Lincoln: 5

Oxford: 8

Penobscot: 6

Sagadahoc: 4

Waldo: 2

York: 33

On this sad day, Governor Mills acknowledged that the news of the first recorded death of a Mainer from this pandemic illness will cause worry in communities.

She urges all Mainers to stay home in order to save lives.

Governor Mills said that during this unprecedented challenge, Mainers have faced difficult times with open hearts. "This news will no doubt worry many people who hear it. I can't say we will not suffer more losses before this is over but I know that we will get through it as Mainers looking each other and the world in the eye together no matter the distance between us now."

Hospitals are keeping in close contact with state officials so that resources are allocated where they are needed most.

More than 3,600 consultation requests have come in to the CDC from healthcare providers around the state, as practitioners look for guidance about patients impacted by the pandemic.

The biggest thing to remember is that officials urge people to stay at home.

Limit interactions with people outside of your immediate family.

Allow at least six feet of distance between yourself and others, whether you are inside or out.

Dr. Shah has said again and again, social distance is effective.

The governor launched a new online resource to provide ways that Mainers can lend a hand.

You can find more information at coronavirus.maine.gov/mainehelps

