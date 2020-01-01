CBD store opens in Hudson

A Maine-based company that produces CBD products is opening in Hudson.

We stopped by Luck of the Irish CBD Wednesday to see the new store on the Hudson Road.

President Patrick Smith says he wants to use his store to help others with CBD like it helped him.

Smith says CBD helped him get sober from alcohol.

He says they use a state-certified organic hemp crop from Blue Hill and all organic ingredients are sourced from Maine companies whenever possible.

10% of his sales will go to a community clinic that's in the works.

"By the end of 2020, I will build a cannabis clinic, even if I have to start with hemp because that's probably going to be, legislation-wise, the easier way to go. But, that will blossom into a cannabis clinic that I think will rival any other clinic out there trying to help addicts, whether it might be alcohol or opiates," said Smith.

He says one benefit of CBD is reduction in inflammation.

People have even seen improvements in their moods.

The store will be open full-time this weekend.

They also have a kiosk at the Bangor Mall.