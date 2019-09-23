CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Adult punches teen in the face during brawl in Florida

Police identified a man caught on camera punching a teenager in the face at a basketball game and they are now investigating the incident.

An adult male punches a teenage girl at a Florida high school basketball game. The incident is caught on camera. (Source: WPLG, cellphone video via CNN)

The fight started at a high school girls' basketball game.

Teen girls from the two different teams began fighting, and that's when a man comes into the frame, grabbing a girl by the hair, punching her in the face and slamming her to the ground.

"All of a sudden, from behind me this big guy that I'd never even seen before. He grabbed me by my head. He comes his arm all the way back and he hits me," said Malia, who only wanted to use her first name.

The 17-year-old high school student says the punch was so painful that she lost consciousness briefly until other adults came to help.

"If I was a parent in that situation, I would have been trying to get my two children off of that court and I would have been trying to get out of it. But instead he grabs another minor and he hits them with full force," said Shemar Adams, Malia's uncle.

Now, Malia's family is filing a police report. They want the man held responsible.

"How do you think you would react if someone hit your niece? Someone else probably big enough to do damage to you - hit a little child like that," Adams said.

Copyright 2019 WPLG via CNN. All rights reserved.