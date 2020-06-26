CAT 2020 season canceled

The international ferry that runs between Bar Harbor, Yarmouth, and Nova Scotia has canceled its season.

The Mount Desert Islander reports Bay Ferries - which operates the CAT- made that announced on Friday.

The company cited "uncertainty as to the eventual removal" of the border, public health, and travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

Over the winter, Bay Ferries set Friday, June 26th as the starting date of the season for the CAT, but that was before the pandemic took hold.

Last month the company still had hoped they would be able to offer service beginning in July.

This news means the CAT will remain at its winter home in South Carolina.