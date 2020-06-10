Bangor couple escapes fire thanks to alert from neighbors

Bangor fire officials say two people were able to escape a house fire in Bangor Wednesday night after being alerted by neighbors.

Fire crews arrived at the home on Pine Ledge Drive just before 9:00 p.m.

When crews arrived they found fire coming from the back of the house, mostly from the garage area.

According to officials, the fire was quickly knocked down thanks to the help of multiple departments.

"When the initial fire came in, the assistant chief struck an all hands and called all three stations from Bangor. We had mutual aid from Brewer, Hermon, Levant, Glenburn, and Orono. We're outside of the Hydro district so we rely on mutual aid shut off water to the scene," said Bangor Deputy Fire Chief, Eric Pelletier.

No word yet if there were working smoke detectors inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.