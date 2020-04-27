By the power of Grayskull! Man loses bet and works in He-Man costume

A classic superhero was caught in action outside the Levant Corner Store today.

Jamie Clark made a bet against her husband and co-owner, Jason, that the store’s Facebook page would reach 5,000 likes in a few days.

Jason lost that bet and as a result spent the afternoon delivering pickup orders to customers dressed as the 80’s cartoon character He-Man.

Customers enjoyed the spectacle and Jason was a good sport.

“Well I shouldn’t have bet her. So here I am. Jamie was right. I was wrong. Now I’m wearing this costume."

On request, he struck a pose and gave his best impression.

"By the power of Grayskull, I have the power!”

The Levant Corner Store is open for curbside service only.

They have more video of He-Man ‘saving the day’ on their Facebook page.