By the power of Grayskull! Man loses bet and works in He-Man costume

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A classic superhero was caught in action outside the Levant Corner Store today.
Jamie Clark made a bet against her husband and co-owner, Jason, that the store’s Facebook page would reach 5,000 likes in a few days.
Jason lost that bet and as a result spent the afternoon delivering pickup orders to customers dressed as the 80’s cartoon character He-Man.
Customers enjoyed the spectacle and Jason was a good sport.
“Well I shouldn’t have bet her. So here I am. Jamie was right. I was wrong. Now I’m wearing this costume."
On request, he struck a pose and gave his best impression.
"By the power of Grayskull, I have the power!”
The Levant Corner Store is open for curbside service only.
They have more video of He-Man ‘saving the day’ on their Facebook page.